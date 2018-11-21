LFO Singer Devin Lima Dead At 41

LFO singer Devin Lima died at age 41 on Wednesday morning (11/21) following a yearlong battle with stage 4 cancer, according to TMZ.

The pop trio that formed in 1995 in Massachusetts as Lyte Funkie Ones broke up in 2010, following the death of lead singer/songwriter Rich Cronin from leukemia, then reunited in 2017 as a duo featuring Lima and third original member, Brad Fischetti.

In October of 2017, the group canceled a planned tour in the wake of new that Lima was diagnosed with stage four adrenal cancer, with Lima revealing at the time that he had undergone surgery to remove a massive tumor from his abdomen. At the time, a spokesperson for the band said that the tumor surgery left Lima without his adrenal gland and one of his kidneys and while the tumor was entirely removed, there was concern that some cancer cells may still have been present.

The band best known for 1999’s “Summer Girls” was prepping a spring tour before the revelation about Lima’s surgery. The group lost Cronin in 2010 after a battle with leukemia and Brad Fischetti said in a video about Lima’s diagnosis that the news was hard to take. “I wish we had better news to share,” he said, noting that Lima wasn’t feeling well enough to give his own update after a “few rough days” in the hospital. “It’s devastating news, but at the same time, there’s nobody I know stronger than Devin Lima. No one has a stronger body, mind or soul. If anybody can defeat this it’s Devin.” It does not appear that the duo has updated its YouTube page since the videos announcing Lima’s surgery more than a year ago.

Born Harold Lima in Boston on 3/18/1977, Lima had a sideline as an actor, appearing in Longshot (2001), American Pie Presents: Beta House (2007), and All That (1994), as well as singing on LFO hits including “Girl On TV” and “Every Other Time.” He joined the group in 1999, replacing Brian “Brizz” Gillis after attending an open audition.

Billboard has reached out for further comment.

This article originally appeared on Billboard.