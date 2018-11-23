Aphex Twin Selling Umbrellas And Teddy Bears For Black Friday

Aphex Twin is getting into the Black Friday spirit. The reclusive producer has just announced a new line of merch — sorry, a “retail opportunity” — that includes face masks, umbrellas, hoodies, babygros, and those creepy teddy bears from the “Donkey Rhubarb” video. It’ll all be available 10AM Saturday, 11/24 at Bleep London, with a limited amount available on the Aphex Twin site. Check out the merch below.

RETAIL OPPORTUNITY. PARTLY TRANSFER WEALTH FROM 24 NOVEMBER.https://t.co/MQ6R56NOPU pic.twitter.com/OyGgg2nSgv — Aphex Twin (@AphexTwin) November 22, 2018

AVAILABLE IN STORE: LONDON, BLEEP X, 10AM 24 NOV

TOKYO, JOINT HARAJUKU, 12PM 1 DEC pic.twitter.com/udZb2lfYmW — Aphex Twin (@AphexTwin) November 22, 2018