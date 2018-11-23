Aphex Twin Selling Umbrellas And Teddy Bears For Black Friday

Aphex Twin is getting into the Black Friday spirit. The reclusive producer has just announced a new line of merch — sorry, a “retail opportunity” — that includes face masks, umbrellas, hoodies, babygros, and those creepy teddy bears from the “Donkey Rhubarb” video. It’ll all be available 10AM Saturday, 11/24 at Bleep London, with a limited amount available on the Aphex Twin site. Check out the merch below.

