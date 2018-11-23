Watch Bob Dylan Drink Whiskey At The Circus On Fallon

Bob Dylan made a rare TV appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last night to advertise his new Heaven’s Door whiskey, and he did it in the most Bob Dylan way imaginable. In what has to be one of the weirdest whiskey commercials ever, Dylan and Fallon silently sip some Heaven’s Door while watching a private Big Apple Circus performance soundtracked by Erik Satie’s “Gymnopédie No. 1.” When the performance ends, Dylan vanishes. “Where’s Bob?” Fallon asks. “There was never anybody there,” the ringleader replies, prompting Fallon to wonder: “What’s in that whiskey?” Was it all a dream? Watch below.