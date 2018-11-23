Neil Diamond Sings The Plot Of Dumb Jason Biggs Movie Saving Silverman In Unearthed Theme Song

In 2001, Neil Diamond appeared in Saving Silverman, a very dumb Jason Biggs comedy about Neil Diamond superfans trying to stop their friend from marrying his controlling girlfriend. (It has a score of 18% on Rotten Tomatoes.) Diamond wrote “I Believe In Happy Endings” specifically for the movie, and it also featured his songs “Cherry, Cherry,” “Hello Again,” and “Holly Holy.” But apparently, he wrote another original theme song for the movie and never told anyone about it.

“The Ballad Of Saving Silverman” sums up the premise and plot of the film and includes a spoken-word bridge. “I didn’t ask anybody about it or tell anybody about it, but I wrote this song while we were doing the movie,” Diamond says. “I liked it a lot, but I thought maybe [the movie] needed a little something from the heart, rather than being clever.” After the movie came out, he played it for director Dennis Dugan, but it was too late to include it. And so, Diamond, says, “I just kept it in my drawer for safekeeping until now.”

Because next week, Diamond is releasing The Neil Diamond 50th Anniversary Collector’s Edition, a six-CD retrospective of Diamond’s career featuring 115 tracks set in a hard-cover book. And for some reason, it includes the previously unreleased “The Ballad Of Saving Silverman,” meaning you can finally hear Neil Diamond sing about Jason Bigg’s romantic hardships. Thank god! Listen to it below.

The Neil Diamond 50th Anniversary Collector’s Edition is out 11/30 via UMG.