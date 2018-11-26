As a pure bar-for-bar rapper, Atlanta’s J.I.D is one of the greatest talents we’ve got. J.I.D raps in a mad tumble of syllables, everything somehow landing on-beat and, once your brain actually catches up to everything he’s saying, making some trenchant personal insights. He’s a literary runaway train, a rare talent operating at a ridiculously high level.

Today, we get to hear what might be the best-yet showcase for all that talent. J.I.D has followed up last year’s album The Never Story with the new full-length project DiCaprio 2. On first listen, it’s a ridiculously exciting piece of work. Before he died, the late Mac Miller was helping J.I.D put the album together, and J.I.D was also slated to open Mac’s fall tour. In the album’s skittering thunk, we can hear all the work that went into putting this rapper into the right position to succeed. It’ll take a lot more listens to properly plumb it, but it’s already a pretty staggering piece of work.

The album features appearances from people like 6LACK, Ella Mai, A$AP Ferg, Method Man, BJ The Chicago Kid, and Joey Bada$$. Christo produced the bulk of the album, but people like Mac Miller, Kenny Beats, and WondaGurl also contributed production. We’ve already posted the early tracks “151 Rum” and the J. Cole collab “Off Deez,” and now you can stream the whole thing below.

DiCaprio 2 is out 11/26 on Dreamville/Interscope.