Animal Collective – “Suspend The Time” (Feat. Ami Dang)

Earlier this year, Animal Collective released a new audiovisual album called Tangerine Reef that was inspired by coral, which shows that they have a great respect for the ocean and all of the things in it. The project was launched in time for the third International Year Of The Reef, which is meant to raise awareness about the importance of reef preservation.

Animal Collective have now teamed up with another environmental organization, The Ocean Foundation, to promote the first-ever Ocean Acidification Day Of Action, which takes place on 1/8 next year.

They’ve released a brand-new track for the occasion, which is a collaboration with Baltimore artist Ami Dang. It was written by Geologist and Deakin. After signing up for a newsletter, you can hear a new AnCo track called “Suspend The Time.”