Field Music’s latest offshoot You Tell Me — a duo comprising Peter Brewis and Admiral Fallow’s Sarah Hayes — is gearing up to release their self-titled debut. We’ve heard two lush singles, “Invisible Ink” and “Clarion Call,” over the last few months. Today we hear another, “Water Cooler.”

Brewis handles lead vocals atop a thundering, herky-jerk rhythm. The song “was intended to be a look at an inept office romance,” he says. “I was literally imagining two office workers failing to talk to each other at the water cooler. No metaphors here.”

Listen to “Water Cooler” below.

You Tell Me is out 1/11 via Memphis Industries. Pre-order it here.