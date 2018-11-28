2015’s Creed is a perfect movie, a movie that I might rewatch at least once a year for the rest of my life. The brand-new Creed II is not a perfect movie; it’s clumsier and looser and more formulaic than its predecessor. Creed II is, however, a very good movie. I spent something like 30% of it with goosebumps, which might say more about me than about the movie but which is a good way to watch a movie regardless. It will hopefully give us more chances to watch Dolph Lundgren on a movie-theater screen, and it has already given Young Thug a chance to do a late-night performance in a boxing ring.

Atlanta rap super-producer Mike Will Made-It assembled the Creed II soundtrack album, and he seemed to have a good time promoting it on The Tonight Show last night. Doing the soundtrack song “Fate,” Mike Will set up his DJ tables in a boxing ring, announcing the song with one of those microphones that hangs down from the ceiling. Young Thug and Rae Sremmurd’s Swae Lee performed the song while wearing high-fashion versions of boxing robes and shorts. Swae Lee had boxing gloves around his neck. All of this was fun.

I’m pretty sure the ring was the same as the wrestling ring that Offset and Ric Flair used when they did “Ric Flair Drip” on The Tonight Show a few months ago, which is just good ring recycling. Also, I’d like to applaud Swae Lee’s restraint; he didn’t take off his shirt and shadowbox until the very end of the song. Watch it below.

Creed II: The Album is out now. So is the movie.