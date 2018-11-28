A new film by new couple Shia LaBeouf and FKA Twigs is one of the 112 films selected to screen at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival, along with documentaries on David Crosby, Leonard Cohen, and Miles Davis. Honey Boy, starring LaBeouf and FKA, is written by LaBeouf and directed by Alma Har’el. It follows a child television actor and his “ex-rodeo clown father” as they “face their stormy past through time and cinema.” The cast also features Lucas Hedges and Noah Jupe.

Marianne & Leonard: Words of Love will also make its premiere. The Nick Broomfield-directed documentary is about the late Leonard Cohen and Marianne Ihlen’s love story. Ihlen inspired much of Cohen’s work, such as “So Long, Marianne” and “Bird On A Wire.” Cohen and Ihlen both passed away in 2016.

The Stanley Nelson-directed Miles Davis documentary, Miles Davis: Birth Of The Cool, is look into the life of the legendary jazz musician. David Crosby: Remember My Name, directed by A.J. Eaton and co-produced by Cameron Crowe, follows Crosby’s “challenging journey” toward retirement.

The festival will also premiere a Bruce Springsteen-inspired film, Blinded By The Light, from director Gurinder Chadha, as well as Big Time Adolescence, which stars Machine Gun Kelly and Pete Davidson.

The 2019 Sundance Film Festival will be held 1/24-2/3 in Park City, Salt Lake City. Check out the full list of films here.