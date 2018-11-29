Last year, Travis Scott opened for Kendrick Lamar on an arena tour. This year, Scott has ascended to the point where he can headline his own arena tour — complete with working onstage ferris wheel. And last night, when Scott headlined New York’s Madison Square Garden, Kendrick Lamar made a surprise appearance and threw everyone in the building into a tizzy.

Kendrick, of course, had an on-fire guest verse on Scott’s 2016 song “Goosebumps,” which was probably Scott’s biggest track before “Sicko Mode” happened. And last night, Kendrick made his surprise appearance at the end of the show, doing that “Goosebumps” verse and bringing an absolutely ridiculous level of onstage energy.

General consensus on “Goosebumps” — or, at least, my opinion on “Goosebumps” — has always been that Kendrick swallowed Scott’s soul. But when you see footage of them performing together, it’s pretty clear that these guys love sharing a stage — that it’s a cooperative effort, not a competition. It’s fun to see. Watch some fan-made video below, via Brooklyn Vegan.

I guess Kendrick didn’t ride the ferris wheel. I wouldn’t have ridden the ferris wheel, either.