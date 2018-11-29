Hangout Fest 2019 Lineup

I’ve only been to the Hangout Festival once, but I had such a good time that I’ve been wanting to go back ever since. The Gulf Shores, Alabama music festival never has a bulletproof lineup, but there’s some advantage to a festival where you’re not racing around from stage to stage and can just luxuriate during the gaps between artists you care about. This is especially true when the event is on the beach, a location that immediately improves any middling corporate festival. It’s a good vibe, although admittedly last year’s assortment of performers was pretty bleak.

Hangout’s 2019 lineup is out today, and it’s brought the festival back to that imperfect but appealing level. They’ve crammed six names onto the top line of the poster: Travis Scott, the Lumineers, Khalid, Vampire Weekend, Cardi B, and Kygo. Just below them are the 1975, Diplo, Hozier, Griz, and Walk The Moon. Also on deck: Jimmy Eat World, Jungle, Mura Masa, Shame, King Princess, Superorganism, Alison Wonderland, Ravyn Lenae, Gang Of Youths, Taylor Bennett, Buddy, and a bunch of other stuff. Weirdly, Lauren Daigle, who I deemed “the Christian Adele,” appears to be making a run at the 2019 festival scene, which ought to be a bizarre anthropological moment.

Really, though, the draw here is seeing Travis Scott and Cardi B and the 1975 and Vampire Weekend at night on the beach as spring gives way to summer. The fest is happening May 17-19, and tickets go on sale this Tuesday at 10AM CST.

Here’s the whole lineup in alphabetical order:

