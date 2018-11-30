After three years out of the spotlight, Earl Sweatshirt is following up 2015’s I Don’t Like Shit, I Don’t Go Outside with a new project called Some Rap Songs. The album is out now via Tan Cressida/Columbia and available to stream below.

The California cult rapper made his big commercial return at the beginning of the month. After a brief cameo on Vince Staples’ FM!, he dropped the dense and murky “Nowhere2go” and the Navy Blue-assisted “E. Coli” for his new Bread EP, yet another Earl-featured project that’s also out today.

Some Rap Songs’ 15 tracks clock in at just 25 minutes total and include collaborations from Navy Blue and Brooklyn duo Standing On The Corner, as well as Earl’s own parents. His mother, Cheryl Harris, and his father, the late South African poet Keorapetse Kgositsile, appear on deep cut “Playing Possum.” The album is warped by the gravity of his father’s passing and finds Earl reflecting on closure and learning how to figure himself out. Stream it below.

Some Rap Songs is out now via Tan Cressida/Columbia.