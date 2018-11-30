Gucci Mane – “Bipolar” (Feat. Quavo)

Around a decade ago, Gucci Mane changed the course of rap music. His playful, hooky street-rap taunts became the new sound of the Atlanta rap underground, and then of Atlanta in general, and then of all of rap. In the time after his revolutionary mixtape blitz, Gucci did serious prison time, kicked his addictions, got married, made friends with Harmony Korine, and made all sorts of other steps to improve himself. He’s now in the stage of his career where he’s pretty much just chasing hits, and fair enough.

Next week, Gucci will release his new album Evil Genius, which will probably yield at least a couple of hits. It’s already given us one: The Bruno Mars/Kodak Black collab “Wake Up In The Sky.” And now maybe it’ll cough up another one in the new song “Bipolar,” on which Gucci joins forces with the similarly omnipresent Atlanta rapper Quavo. Quavo’s Migos were once Gucci proteges, and now they’re pretty much on equal footing.

“Bipolar” doesn’t achieve the heights of all those old Gucci songs (“Gorgeous,” “Awesome“) that were named after adjectives, but it’s not bad. Gucci sounds like he’s having fun rapping. He deserves to have fun. Listen below.

Evil Genius is out 12/7 on Atlantic.