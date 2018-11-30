If you’re gonna be on a late-night show, why not bring your cool friends along with you? That’s basically what Sampha did for his appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden yesterday. He was there to perform “Treasure,” his song on the soundtrack for the Oscar-baity movie Beautiful Boy, and he recruited Kamasi Washington, Robert Glasper, serpentwithfeet, and Kelsey Lu to accompany him.

Most of those artists have dropped great new material of their own this year, so the performance ends up feeling like a celebration of a whole lot of musical talent. And at the center of it is here is, of course, Sampha, whose voice sounds urgent and raw here, amidst a stage set-up that tends towards dark shadows and dramatics.

Watch below.