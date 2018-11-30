Watch Smashing Pumpkins Cover The Cure And Break Out Some Rarities In Madison

The Smashing Pumpkins’ 30th anniversary tour is now in full swing. After a special precursor show in New Jersey in August, which saw them teaming up with Courtney Love and Sugar Ray’s Mark McGrath, the tour got underway in earnest on Wednesday night with a show at The Sylvee in Madison, WI. The band brought along some surprises for the audience.

They played a cover of the Cure’s “Friday I’m In Love” for the first time and debuted some songs off their new album, Shiny And Oh So Bright Vol. 1, live, including early single “Knights Of Malta” and album cut”Travels.” They also performed “Dross” for the first time since 2000 and they covered Depeche Mode’s “Never Let Me Down Again,” which hasn’t been on their setlists since 1995.

Watch video of some of that that below.