A$AP Bari Arrested On Felony Drug Charges In Pennsylvania

A$AP Bari has been arrested on two felony drug charges, TMZ reports. He was picked up in Palmer Township, Pennsylvania yesterday on two counts of manufacturing, delivery, or possession with intent to distribute drugs.

The A$AP Mob co-founder and fashion designer is also being charged with misdemeanor counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance. He was booked at the Northampton County Prison and released after posting $25,000 bail.

A$AP Bari was arrested earlier this year in London for sexual assault, stemming from a 2017 incident at a London hotel that was caught on video. The woman filed a lawsuit against him last November, and he sued back in August.