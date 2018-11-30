Annie Lennox has released her first song in eight years. “Requiem For A Private War” is featured in the film, A Private War, which tells the story of journalist Marie Colvin, who wrote for the UK’s Sunday Times and died in Syria in 2012. Directed by Matthew Heineman, A Private War stars Rosamund Pike, Jamie Dornan and Stanley Tucci.

In a recent interview with EW, the Eurythmics singer said she isn’t planning to write other songs any time soon. “I’ve had such a powerful and deep relationship with music and expression and seeing and writing lyrics and the whole artistry of channeling emotions for people to also receive or to enter themselves. It was such a huge profit for me for most of my life — in fact, all my life,” she said.

Lennox says she was hugely inspired by Colvin’s work and the video for “Requiem For A Private War” features footage from the film. Watch/listen below.