illuminati hotties – “The Way You Say Good-Night” (The Magnetic Fields Cover)

The Magnetic Fields’ 69 Love Songs turns 20 years old next year. It stands as one of Stephin Merritt’s most popular and beloved songwriting exercises, and a lot of artists have cited it as a huge inspiration over the last decade. That means it probably isn’t too hard to find musicians that want to pay tribute to the album and the project, but rounding up 69 musicians to do anything is a gargantuan task, which makes the forthcoming You Can Sing Me Anything: A Tribute to 69 Love Songs all the more impressive.

It’s being put out through Living Statue Records and all proceeds from it will go towards No More Dysphoria, a nonprofit organization that helps transgender individuals to pay for transition expenses. Artists contributing to the compilation include Palehound, Sidney Gish, Worriers, Fern Mayo, Human People, Laser Background, Jeffrey Lewis, Thelma, and many more, including Future Teens, the band that was behind last month’s Carly Rae Jepsen tribute album.

Today, we’re premiering illuminati hotties’ take on “The Way You Say Good-Night.” The Sarah Tudzin-led Los Angeles band put out one of our favorite albums of the year, Kiss Yr Frenemies, and here she swaps out the original’s strings for twinkling guitars and a swirling atmosphere. Check it out below, and pre-order the compilation here.

<a href="http://livingstatuerecords.bandcamp.com/album/you-can-sing-me-anything-a-tribute-to-69-love-songs" target="_blank">You Can Sing Me Anything: A Tribute to 69 Love Songs by Living Statue Records</a>

TOUR DATES:

12/11 Los Angeles, CA @ The Roxy *

01/05 San Diego, CA @ House Of Blues #

01/06 Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory #

02/27 Oakland, CA @ Starline Social Club

* w/ Hazel English

# w/ Calpurnia

You Can Sing Me Anything: A Tribute To 69 Love Songs is out 12/14 via Living Statue Records. Pre-order it here.