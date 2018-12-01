Eminem Releases 11-Minute Freestyle Referencing Ariana Grande And Reese Witherspoon

Eminem has just dropped an 11-minute freestyle that name-drops Ariana Grande, Reese Witherspoon, Justin Bieber, Jada Pinkett Smith, Laci Peterson, Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, and more. Eminem produced Bodied, a new battle-rap satire from famous music video director Joseph Kahn, and he tweeted, “The release of BODIED has me feeling nostalgic about battle rap so I headed down to my old stomping grounds.” The freestyle, called “Kick Off,” was recorded live at the Shelter at St. Andrew’s Hall in Detroit.

“I’ve always looked at battle rap as competition or war,” Eminem begins. And the main objective is to destroy, complete fuckin’ obliterate your opponent, by saying anything and everything, whatever the fuck you can, to get a reaction from the crowd. So nothing’s off limits.” He goes on to reference the Manchester bombing in the first verse: “Seeing Ariana Grande sing her last song of the evening/ And as the audience from the damn concert is leaving, detonates the device strapped to his abdominal region/ I’m not gonna finish that for obvious reasons.”

Watch and listen to the whole 11-minute freestyle below.