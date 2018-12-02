A few days ago, Youtube personality-turned-pop star Poppy accused Grimes of “bullying” her while they collaborated on “Play Destroy” from Poppy’s latest album Am I a Girl?. “I was kind of bullied into submission by [Grimes] and her team of self-proclaimed feminists,” she told Billboard. “We planned the song coming out months ago, and she was preventing it. I got to watch her bully songwriters into signing NDA and not taking credit for songs that they were a part of.” Grimes, who just released her new single, “We Appreciate Power,” waited until today to share her response on Instagram.

Grimes’ message reads, “Poppy, you dragged me into a disgusting situation and won’t stop punishing me for not wanting to be a part of it. I don’t want to work with you, you leaked the song anyway. u got what you want. Let it go.”

Poppy isn’t the only collaborator Grimes is feuding with. Back in August, Azealia Banks spoke out about waiting around for Grimes during her strange stay at Elon Musk’s house. Apparently, Musk and Grimes flew her out to LA to work on a new song with Grimes for her upcoming album. But when she arrived, Grimes was too busy tending to Musk and his various meltdowns. Banks took to Instagram to insult the couple, who she referred to as a “trash ass beta male pig” and a “dirty-sneaker-inbred-out of the woods-Pabst beer pussy methhead-junkie.”

See Grimes’ response to Poppy below.