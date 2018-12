Anderson .Paak released his latest album, Oxnard, last month. Last night, the California croon-rapper made his Saturday Night Live debut, playing “Who R U?” and “Tints” from his new album. Kendrick Lamar joined him onstage for the latter, while .Paak handled drums and lead vocals. Maggie Rogers, Ella Mai, Lil Wayne, Paul Simon, and Kanye West have also taken the stage this season. Watch .Paak’s performances below.