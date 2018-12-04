Robyn does not make conventional pop music, or at least she hasn’t for many years. (Shout out to “Show Me Love,” though.) In particular Honey, the club-influenced album she returned with this fall after an eight-year gap between LPs, shied away from conventional sensory delights in favor of a more nuanced ebb and flow. She made a point of describing its aversion to instant gratification upon the release of the title track. Still, the woman can sing the shit out of a classic pop song when she wants to.

Robyn visited the BBC Live Lounge today, and as is customary, she performed a cover. In keeping with the season, her choice of material was “Last Christmas,” Wham!’s aching holiday standard. After describing George Michael as “my hero,” Robyn delivered a breathy and understated take on the song with a spare, tasteful backdrop. It may leave you wanting Robyn to record an entire album of Christmas songs arranged like this. You can watch her perform the cover below. She also performed a “demo version” of “Honey,” which will make you want to hear a whole album’s worth of “demo versions” too.

Honey is out now on Konichiwa/Interscope.