Death Cab For Cutie – “Summer Years (Jimmy Tamborello Remix)”

Back in 2003, Ben Gibbard teamed up with Jimmy Tamborello for a little project called the Postal Service. Remember them? Just kidding, of course you do! Well, the two of them have (sorta) gotten back together for a new track, a Tamborello remix of “Summer Years,” a song of Death Cab For Cutie’s latest album Thank You For Today.

And ya know what, it honestly sounds like a Postal Service song! Or at least it’ll do, considering it’s been so long since we heard from the two of them together. I’ll take it! It’s been almost sixteen years since the release of Give Up and six years since they got back together for a brief reunion tour.

Check it out below.

Thank You For Today is out now via Atlantic.