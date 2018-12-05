A couple of weeks ago, the young Californian soul-music polymath Anderson .Paak released the new album Oxnard. It’s not his best work, but it’s a good excuse to get him doing things on television. He was the musical guest on Saturday Night Live last week, and last night, he took a turn on another TV comedy institution, The Daily Show.

On last night’s show, .Paak walked into a strange situation. For reasons that I don’t quite understand — maybe Trevor Noah lost his voice? Maybe it was a preexisting comedy bit? — Trevor Noah was not talking. Instead, Noah sat silent, while comedian and correspondent Desi Lydic pretended to ask Noah’s questions for him. It was awkward, and .Paak seemed to have no idea what to do, but at least Lydic, more than Noah, seemed to be trying to ask funny questions.

The interview might’ve been a clusterfuck, but the performance was not. Performing with his band the Free Nationals and exhibiting his weird superpower of playing drums while singing, .Paak busted out the Oxnard song “Anywhere,” which sounds better live than on record. Check out the interview and the performance below.

Oxnard is out now on Aftermath.