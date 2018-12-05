Jack Antonoff held his annual Ally Coalition benefit concert tonight. He welcomed a number of his recent collaborators, including Lana Del Rey and Taylor Swift, who made a surprise appearance. Swift joined Hayley Kiyoko to perform an acoustic rendition of Reputation hit, “Delicate.” Mitski, Bleachers, Rostam, and Regina Spektor also performed throughout the evening. Watch Swift and Kiyoko’s performance below.

Taylor Swift and Hailey performing at the Ally Coalition pic.twitter.com/vk5D2wgkCI — omarxnyc (@omarxnyc) December 6, 2018