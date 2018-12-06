It’s that time of year again. The year-end movie-awards season officially kicked into high gear this morning with the announcement of this year’s Golden Globes nominations. And as ever, there were plenty of music-world crossovers. One of the year’s heavyweights, of course, is A Star Is Born, Bradley Cooper’s sweeping and old-fashioned rock musical. A Star Is Born was nominated for Best Motion Picture – Drama. (Another Drama nomination with a lot of music is the Freddie Mercury biopic Bohemian Rhapsody, and it’s pretty interesting that both movies are competing in that category rather than in the traditionally lighter Musical Or Comedy category.) And A Star Is Born also earned a whole lot more nominations, including two apiece for Cooper and his co-star Lady Gaga.

Cooper was nominated for Best Director and for Best Actor – Drama. Gaga, meanwhile, pulled down nominations for Best Actress – Drama and for Best Original Song. Gaga co-wrote “Shallow,” the song that she and Cooper sing in the movie’s best and most memorable scene, with Mark Ronson, Dirty Pretty Things frontman Anthony Rossomando, and Miike Snow singer Andrew Wyatt.

It’s hard to imagine any song losing to “Shallow,” but the song does have some big-name competition in the Best Original Song category. It’s up against Kendrick Lamar and SZA’s “All The Stars” (from Black Panther), Troye Sivan and Sigur Ròs frontman Jónsi’s “Revelation” (from Boy Erased), Annie Lennox’s “Requiem For A Private War” (from A Private War), and Dolly Parton’s “Girl In The Movies” (from Dumplin’).

That’s a lot of star power for one musical category. The Best Original Score category, meanwhile, is dominated by longtime film-score specialists like Alexandre Desplat (for Isle Of Dogs) and frequent Childish Gambino collaborator Ludwig Göransson (for Black Panther). Radiohead bandmates Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood both scored movies this year, and both of them were shut out of the category, as were more adventurous types like Hereditary’s Colin Stetson, Annihilation’s Geoff Barrow and Ben Salisbury, and Mid90s’ Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross.

And speaking of Childish Gambino, Donald Glover is in there, too. Two years ago, Glover won Best Actor In A Television Series – Musical Or Comedy for Atlanta, and his show also won Best Television Series – Musical Or Comedy. (If you recall, he took the stage and thanked Migos for making “Bad And Boujee.”) This year, Glover is nominated for Best Actor again, but Atlanta, weirdly, is not nominated.

