In keeping with the banal but enjoyable tradition of goofy and unconventional artists making holiday music, Queens Of The Stone Age have shared a Christmas single, with the intention, according to a press release, of “spreading year-end tidings of comfort of comfort and joy whether you want [them] to or not.”

The A-side features a rendition of “Silent Night” by frontman Josh Homme, accompanied by Australian blues singer-songwriter and guitarist C.W. Stoneking. For the B-side, Homme, his wife Brody Dalle of the Distillers, and their “three merry-making elves” (i.e. their children) got together for a reading of “‘Twas the Night Before Christmas.” While “Silent Night” might be out of the Queens’ wheelhouse, the B-side is actually pretty on-brand for Homme, who, as we know, loves reading bedtime stories.

Proceeds from the single go partially to the Sweet Stuff Foundation, a non-profit founded by Homme which provides assistance to musicians and recording engineers facing illness and disability, and partially to Support Act, an Australian organization with a similar mission. Hear the single and story reading below.

The single is out now, and the 7″ vinyl is out 12/14.