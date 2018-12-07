Stream Morrissey’s Low In High School Deluxe Edition Feat. Previously Unreleased Tracks

Stephen Patrick Morrissey — master of quips, king of controversy, agnostic to the notion that the show must go on — released his Low In High School album about a year ago. Now, just days after detailing a new covers album called California Son, he’s released a deluxe edition of Low In High School with nine extra tracks.

Five of those tracks are live recordings. One is a studio version of the Pretenders cover Morrissey recently performed on Corden. And the other three are new original songs: “Lover-To-Be,” “Never Again Will I Be A Twin,” and “This Song Doesn’t End When It’s Over.” It also trades out the old album art, with its “AXE THE MONARCHY” sign, for a handsome portrait of Moz in his younger days.

Stream the full deluxe edition below — new, old, and all — and check out Morrissey’s remaining tour dates, which hopefully will not be marred by cancellation or alleged onstage attackers.

TOUR DATES:

12/07 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Direct TV Arena

12/14 – Mostazal, CL @ Gran Arena Monticello

12/15 – Santiago, CL @ Movistar Arena

The deluxe Low In High School is out now on BMG.