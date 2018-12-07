Album Of The Year Grammy 2019 Nominees Revealed

Here are the albums nominated for Album Of The Year at the 2019 Grammys:

Cardi B – Invasion of Privacy

Brandie Carlile – By the Way, I Forgive You

Drake – Scorpion

H.E.R. – H.E.R.

Janelle Monáe – Dirty Computer

Kacey Musgraves – Golden Hour

Post Malone – Beerbongs & Bentleys

Various Artists – Black Panther: The Album

The Grammys just unveiled the nominees in several categories on CBS This Morning. This marks the first year each of those categories is expanding from five to eight nominees. Here are the other major categories.

Up for Record Of The Year, the award for the year’s best single:

Cardi B, Bad Bunny, & J Balvin – “I Like It”

Brandi Carlile – “The Joke”

Childish Gambino – “This Is America”

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – “Shallow”

Drake – “God’s Plan”

Kendrick Lamar & SZA – “All The Stars”

Post Malone & 21 Savage – “Rockstar”

Zedd & Maren Morris – “The Middle”

Up for Song Of The Year, a songwriting award:

Kendrick Lamar & SZA – “All the Stars”

Ella Mai – “Boo’d Up”

Drake – “God’s Plan”

Shawn Mendes – “In My Blood”

Brandy Carlile – “The Joke”

Zedd & Maren Morris – “The Middle”

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – “Shallow”

Childish Gambino – “This Is America”

And here are the Best New Artist nominees:

Chloe x Halle

Luke Combs

Greta Van Fleet

H.E.R.

Dua Lipa

Margo Price

Bebe Rexha

Jorja Smith

For a more extensive list of nominees, check here.