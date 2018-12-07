The Faint – “Child Asleep” Video

A couple months ago, Omaha synth-punk legends the Faint released a new track, “Chameleon Nights,” and it turns out that was a precursor to a brand-new album, their first since 2014’s Doom Abuse. It’s called Egowerk and today the band is sharing a new song from it, “Child Asleep,” that also happens to kick off the album. Here’s what the band’s Todd Fink had to say about the album in a press release:

Social media is turning well-meaning people into self-important cruel monsters. Egowerk’s focus is on the current social state of the Internet: an amazing world of free knowledge, communication, and opportunity is proving to be a toxic battleground. One where the people most sure of their opinion are quick to take a stand and destroy anyone who doesn’t agree with them.

“Child Asleep” comes with a glitchy, unsettling video directed by Nik Fackler. Watch and listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Child Asleep”

02 “Chamelon Nights”

03 “Life’s A Joke”

04 “Alien Angel”

05 “Egowerk”

06 “Own My Eyes”

07 “Source Of The Sun”

08 “Another World”

09 “Quench The Flame”

10 “Young & Realistic”

11 “Automaton”

Egowerk is out 3/15 via Saddle Creek. Pre-order it here.