Diva Sweetly – “Wax On My Candles”

A couple months back, Diva Sweetly released their first-ever song, “Detox Island,” and I’ve been playing it pretty much non-stop since then, so I am very happy that they’ve announced that their debut album is right around the corner. The North Carolina band’s first full-length is called In The Living Room and it’ll be out in January. Today, they’re sharing a new song from it, “Wax On My Candles.”

This one boasts yet another fierce hook, this time sung by Daniel Gorham in a nasal howl, amidst gang vocals and a wash of warm keys. “I know I used to have a good handle/ But it dripped like a wax on my candles/ Burning just to keep me from freezing/ I know just how it seems,” Gorham sings.

Listen below.

In The Living Room is out in January via Seal Mountain Records. Pre-order it here.