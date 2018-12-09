Back in August, Dave Grohl played seven different instruments and composed a 23-minute instrumental song for his Play documentary. The Foo Fighters frontman gathered members from Them Crooked Vultures and Jane’s Addiction to play Play’s live debut last night at Warren Haynes’s 30th annual Christmas Jam at the U.S. Cellular Center in Asheville, North Carolina.

Grohl handled drums for Play’s live interpretation. Alain Johannes, Jason Falkner, and Barrett Jones all played guitar, alongside Greg Kurstin on keyboard, Chris Chaney on bass, and Drew Hester on percussion. The evening also included performances from Jim James, Eric Church, Gov’t Mule, and Haynes’ 45 Cherry Band. Watch clips from the evening below.