Stream Columna’s Debut La Cosas Que Perdemos

Columna come from Zaragoza, Spain, and they make big, clean, catchy punk rock. More than most of their peers in the global DIY punk universe, Columna sound like an actual professional band, one that might get radio play if there are radio stations out their that play Spanish-language alternative rock. (There must be, right? Just not in the US?) Columna cram in the hooks, they don’t play too fast, and they put some real work into their recording fidelity. They’re exciting, but they’re never raw, and their songs hit like alternate-universe anthems.

After releasing a demo last year, Columna have just come out with a seven-song mini-album, their official debut. It’s called La Cosas Que Perdemos — Spanish for “The Things That We Lose” — and it goes hard. You can stream the whole thing below.

<a href="http://sabotagerecords.bandcamp.com/album/columna-la-cosas-que-perdemos-12" target="_blank">COLUMNA – LA COSAS QUE PERDEMOS 12'' by sabotagerecords</a>

La Cosas Que Perdemos is out now on Dirt Cult/Last Hour/Sabotage.