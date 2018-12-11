Imogen Heap has been having a bit of a moment as of late, so much so that just last month we looked back at the musician’s 10 Best Songs. She composed the score for the blockbuster theater sensation Harry Potter And The Cursed Child, she was covered by Ariana Grande on Sweetener, and a couple years back Taylor Swift tapped her to co-write a song on 1989.

Towards the beginning of her long career, she was in a duo with Guy Sigsworth called Frou Frou, who put out one album, Details, back in 2002. Earlier this year, they got back together for a string of European dates, and now they’re heading stateside for nine North American shows. Frou Frou will be opening for Heap herself, on her Mycelia World Tour. It’ll be their first shows on the continent since 2003. Here are the dates, via Rolling Stone:

04/28 Miami, FL @ Fillmore

05/03 Washington, DC @ Lincoln

05/08 New York, NY @ Town Hall Theatre

05/14 Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theatre

05/17 Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre

05/24 Boston, MA @ Emerson Colonial Theatre

06/01 Austin, TX @ The Moody Theatre

06/05 Seattle, WA @ The Moore Theatre

06/08 San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic