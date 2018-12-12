If you’ve been following his career for a while, it’s been surreal to see Meek Millz, the Philly battle-rap guy with the braids, transform into one of our leading public advocates for criminal justice reform. But that’s what might happen when you get an unjust probation-violation sentence when you’re near the peak of your career. After becoming a cause celebre while locked up earlier this year, Meek is now free, and he’s talking about his story. Last night, he did that on The Daily Show.

Meek just released his strident and effective new album Championships, and he talked about that a bit on last night’s episode of The Daily Show. But Meek’s 15-minute interview with Trevor Noah was more about his story and about the way it’s the tip of the iceberg, how so many other young black people who don’t have Meek’s resources are facing real prison time.

On the show, Meek also talked about some of the stories he’s heard and about what he did during his time in prison. (He worked on his ping-pong game, and he learned how to play chess.) Watch the interview below.

Championships is out now on Atlantic/Maybach Music Group.