A few months ago, Lil Wayne shook off his various contractual entanglements and came back with the commercial triumphant album Tha Carter V. And now, all of a sudden, the most influential rapper of the ’00s is, once again, a pop star. And as a pop star, he is once again doing things like performing on Stephen Colbert’s Late Show. Which is what he did last night.

On Colbert, Wayne performed “Don’t Cry,” the de facto opening track from Tha Carter V. That’s the one that features vocals from the late XXXTentacion, which was maybe not a great decision. It’s also the one where Wayne mispronounces XXXTentacion’s name, whether for effect or by accident, which makes me wonder how much he had to do with that decision. Anyway, it’s a downbeat and depressing song, and not one of the album’s best, but it still feels good to see Wayne on TV again.

On Colbert last night, Wayne had a DJ and a live drummer backing him up. He also wore an enormous fur coat that looked like a blanket and what appeared to be platform Nikes. Watch the performance below.

Tha Carter V is out now on Young Money.