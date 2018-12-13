During his post-Smiths years, Johnny Marr played with Matt Johnson in the The. The two reuinted last year to record “We Can’t Stop What’s Coming” for Record Store Day. Today, they return with a cover of the Lovin’ Spoonful’s “Summer in the City.” Stereogum’s very own Tom Breihan gave the song a solid eight out of ten in his Number Ones column.

Johnson and Marr interpret the bouncy original with a hazy air of mystery. They debuted the cover last month. The track we hear today was recorded at the show’s soundcheck. “It’s been great to record with Matt again and to play alongside his amazing voice,” Marr says in a statement. “The The is part of my life and we both always loved ‘Summer in the City.’ We’ve made it our own.” Listen to Marr and Johnson’s cover of “Summer in the City” below.