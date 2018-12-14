Matt Berninger, Stephan Altman, & Julien Baker – “All I Want”

The new documentary American Chaos tells the story of the months leading up to Donald Trump’s election, a time that most of us are going to be thinking about for years to come. Matt Berninger, frontman of the National, teamed up with film composer Stephan Altman to contribute a song called “All I Want” to the movie’s soundtrack. And they also recorded another version of the song with fellow sad-rock titan Julien Baker.

A couple of weeks ago, Berninger, Baker, and Altman all performed the song together in Los Angeles, where Baker was playing on her Boygenius tour. Today, we get to hear the recorded version of the song, a minor-key fugue that makes a lot of use of the contrast between Berninger and Baker’s vocals.

The song appears on a new 7″ that goes to benefit Planned Parenthood. Brandon Stosuy, a former Stereogum editor, helped curate the 7″, and its cover art comes from Emma Kohlmann. On the flipside, Stereogum contributor and all-around great writer Hanif Abdurraquib reads a poem called “Defiance, Ohio Is The Name Of A Band.” Listen to the 7″ below.

You can buy that 7″ here.