French musician and actress Charlotte Gainsbourg released a fantastic album called Rest at the tail-end of 2017. It was her first album in seven years, a dark and brooding collection of synth-driven pop songs sung in both French and English. I named single “Deadly Valentine” one of my favorites of the year, and since then Gainsbourg has been touring the album. We caught her at Primavera 2018, and today she released a new EP titled Take 2.

Take 2 includes a cover of Kanye West’s “Runaway,” which we’ve seen Gainsbourg perform live already, plus a live version of “Deadly Valentine.” There are also three new songs on the EP, and Gainsbourg debuted single “Such A Remarkable Day” just last week. Now you can hear the other two tracks “Bombs Away” and “Lost Lenore.” Check ‘em out below.

Take 2 is out now via Because Music.