M.I.A. – “Reload” Video

A new documentary about M.I.A., MATANGI / MAYA / M.I.A., came out earlier this year. During the end credits of the film, an unreleased song from M.I.A. plays called “Reload.” The musician has just officially put it out alongside a music video that was directed by Elastica’s Justine Frischmann.

Both the song and the video presumably are pretty old — Frischmann most notably worked with M.I.A. on her 2005 debut Arular. A charming note in the YouTube description notes the dancers name and then says in a parenthetical, “if you’re out there, get in touch!”

MATANGI / MAYA / M.I.A. recently became available to rent wherever you can rent movies. Watch and listen to the unreleased track below.