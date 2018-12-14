GFOTY – “Boy Next Door”

The dark horse contender for the best PC Music affiliate is back: GFOTY has just released a new track called “Boy Next Door.” It’s been a while since we’ve heard from her. Last year, PC Music released a GFOTY compilation that included a new track but was mostly made up of previously released songs, though the year before that we got two GFOTY releases: the still-excellent Call Him A Doctor mixtape (which made our 25 Great EPs From 2016 list) and VIPOTY.

But today she’s returned with “Boy Next Door,” a maximalist creation that pulses and grooves like trashy ’00s Europop. There’s a lot of hooks to be found in it and, while I’m not sure it’s up there with the best stuff she’s ever made, there’s certainly enough to chew on. The song comes along with a nutty backstory that you can read on her official website, and you can listen to the track below.

“Boy Next Door” is out now.