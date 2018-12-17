Watch The Runaways’ Jackie Fuchs Win Jeopardy!

Former Runaways bassist Jackie Fuchs (fka Jackie Fox) is making her second appearance as a contestant on tonight’s episode of Jeopardy!. Last Friday, Fuchs won $14,200 on the show. That episode included two questions about music: “In this song by the B-52’s, ‘we were at the beach, everybody had matching towels’” (“What is ‘Rock Lobster?’”) and “Solana Imani Rowe performs under this 3-letter name, as on “All the Stars” with Kendrick Lamar” (“Who is SZA?”).

She did not answer the SZA question correctly, nor did any of the other contestants, but she got the B-52’s. A real game show aficionado, Fuchs also competed on Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? and The Chase in 2013, as Pitchfork notes. By day, she’s an LA-based attorney and writer. Talk about a Jackie Of All Trades (sorry)! She also loves her mom. See below.

Jackie Fuchs has a special message to share. pic.twitter.com/4xejOvVFxP — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) December 15, 2018

UPDATE: She returned Monday night and won again!