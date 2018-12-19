Right now, Pusha-T is enjoying a victory lap for his great 2018. In the past year, Pusha became a rap-feud Thanos, and he also released Daytona, one of the consensus picks for the year’s best rap album. It’s been showing up on year-end lists, and it’s also been nominated for a Best Rap Album Grammy. And last night, he went on The Daily Show to talk about all the wins he’s been racking up lately.

Host Trevor Noah was clearly and justifiably a bit intimidated, but he also seemed delighted whenever Pusha would matter-of-factly describe his own accomplishments. He asked Pusha about the photo of Whitney Houston’s bathroom on the album cover, his empathy for Meek Mill, and the whole question of whether there are rules in a rap battle. And he described Daytona as “the purest rap album that people have had in a long, long time.” He’s not wrong!

And, yes, Pusha got into the whole thing about Kanye West’s MAGA hat: “Can you imagine having those conversations while he’s trying to make my album? Like, he basically has my life in his palm, and I have to tell him that I hate something.”

Pusha never gets his due as a great interview, but he is one. He finds ways to be warm and charming and inviting without losing his ice-cold edge. It’s just fun to hear him talk about how good he is. Because of course he knows. Watch it below.

Daytona is out now on G.O.O.D. Music/Def Jam.