When he’s not making music as Neon Indian, Alan Palomo maintains a variety of creative projects and earlier this year, the musician directed his first narrative short film. Titled 86’d, the 13-minute film stars Buddy Duress, Lindsay Burdge, and Mitzi Akaha, and depicts “five seedy stories” at a 24-hour deli. Now, Palomo has released the theme song for the film, which he himself composed under his Neon Indian moniker. Like Ariel Pink, James Ferraro, and a lot of his glow-fi cohorts, the track has a plastic, psychedelic quality, like the Ghostbusters theme song as interpreted by the Talking Heads on acid.

Palomo’s latest album as Neon Indian was 2015’s VEGA INTL. Night School. Last year, he composed the score for Pete Ohs’s full-length sci-fi film Everything Beautiful Is Far Away which stars Julia Garner and Joseph Cross. Hear his 86’d theme song below.

This story originally appeared on Spin.