Spider-Man’s Christmas EP Is Here

If you enjoy superhero movies at all and haven’t seen Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse yet, you have to get on that. Aside from all the creative ways they bend the movie’s animation style, it also lives up to the hype from a story perspective. On some level it’s an origin story for Miles Morales as Spider-Man, but it of course brings in all these different, alternate universe versions of the characters, which gives the movie plenty of amusing and meta moments.

One way in which Into The Spider-Verse is self-referential within the Spider-Man canon is how you are presented with Peter Parker’s origin story, one more time, but in a kind of goofy cartoon “Spider-Man As Superhero But Also Celeb” manner. When we first meet Parker again, we get all the requisite narrative details — Uncle Ben, Mary Jane, etc., etc. — but he also talks about his TV specials and his Christmas album. And as one more tongue-in-cheek aspect of the whole Spider-Verse experience, they actually went and made the Christmas album.

This isn’t to be confused with the Spider-Verse soundtrack, which dropped last week and featured rap luminaries from Vince Staples to Aminé to Lil Wayne, among others. Instead, A Very Spidey Christmas is a jocular collection of Christmas standards with Spider-Man references swapped in for the lyrics you typically know by heart. The songs are performed by Chris Pine, Shameik Moore, Jake Johnson, and Jorma Taccone, all of whom voice characters in Spider-Verse. If you want some help getting into the Christmas spirit via Into The Spider-Verse, check it all out below.