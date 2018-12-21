Rae Sremmurd – “Christmas At Swae’s” & “Nothing For Christmas”

It’s Christmas all over again! We’ve been treated to some festive music from artists like John Legend, Ingrid Michaelson, and Eric Clapton already and just last night Miley Cyrus shared a revised version of “Santa Baby” on Fallon. Today, the Brothers Sremm are decking the halls with two new Christmas bops.

The Swae Lee-led “Christmas At Swae’s” is a meandering, sad take on the classic “I miss you and you aren’t with me” holiday song. “I didn’t have you under my tree this Christmas/ But I had you all over my wishlist/ Ho ho ho ho/ You’re not under my mistletoe,” the hook goes. To contrast, Slim Jxmmi leads the rousing “Nothing For Christmas,” which opens with a woman telling her man that she needs Gucci shoes and a new fit for the holidays. Jxmmi breaks it down for her (“Your bad ass ain’t gettin’ nothin’ for Christmas/ Freaky girl/ Don’t share your wishlist”) but then he has a change of heart (“Let me contradict myself/ I just bought my baby Chanel.”) But she asked for Gucci …

Listen to both songs below. Merry Merry!

Tags: Rae Sremmurd