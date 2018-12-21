It’s Christmas all over again! We’ve been treated to some festive music from artists like John Legend, Ingrid Michaelson, and Eric Clapton already and just last night Miley Cyrus shared a revised version of “Santa Baby” on Fallon. Today, the Brothers Sremm are decking the halls with two new Christmas bops.

The Swae Lee-led “Christmas At Swae’s” is a meandering, sad take on the classic “I miss you and you aren’t with me” holiday song. “I didn’t have you under my tree this Christmas/ But I had you all over my wishlist/ Ho ho ho ho/ You’re not under my mistletoe,” the hook goes. To contrast, Slim Jxmmi leads the rousing “Nothing For Christmas,” which opens with a woman telling her man that she needs Gucci shoes and a new fit for the holidays. Jxmmi breaks it down for her (“Your bad ass ain’t gettin’ nothin’ for Christmas/ Freaky girl/ Don’t share your wishlist”) but then he has a change of heart (“Let me contradict myself/ I just bought my baby Chanel.”) But she asked for Gucci …

Listen to both songs below. Merry Merry!