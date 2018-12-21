Over the summer, Alice Glass shared a new single called “Mine” which came accompanied by a wild video starring drag performer Violet Chachki. Today, Glass is back with a clip for “I Trusted You,” a track off of a recent Adult Swim compilation.

The video finds Glass wandering through a neighborhood decked out in Christmas lights. (It could be Dyker Heights, but I’m not sure.) The holiday cheer doesn’t seem to touch Glass, though, who sings in the shadows, her figure illuminated by a red and green glow.

Check it out below.