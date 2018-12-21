Cardi B has had a big year and she’s not done yet. Today, the rapper debuted a video for her single “Money,” which dropped in the fall. The song is all attitude and the accompanying clip follows suit.

In the video, Cardi leads a pack of extremely strong (physically, probably emotionally too but I wouldn’t know) women around a museum and a series of opulent rooms equipped with stripping poles. She wears a series of outrageous (in a good way) outfits, and at one point she nurses her daughter Kulture inside of a bank. Some wildly impressive pole dancing ensues and now my New Year’s resolution is to get abs.

2018 will end when Cardi says it will end!! Watch “Money” below.