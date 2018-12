The-Dream is back. Today, the R&B artist dropped a triple album called Ménage à Trois. It’s being billed as a “sextape” and it is The-Dream’s first release since 2016’s Love You To Death EP. Over the past two years we’ve heard The-Dream featured on a bunch of tracks by artists like DJDS, Chromeo, Ty Dolla $ign, and more.

Ménage à Trois is a whopping 42 songs long and therefore I haven’t listened to it yet. You can dive in and check out a video for Vol. I below.