The War On Drugs brought a few special guests to their show at the Tower Theater in Pennsylvania last night. As Pitchfork reports, Tim Heidecker of Tim & Eric came out to perform his 2013 Yellow River Boys track “Hot Piss,” after which he played guitar on a cover of Tom Petty And The Hearrtbreaker’s “Straight Into Darkness” with some extra help from Hop Along’s Frances Quinlan and Kurt Vile’s brother Paul Vile, aka Jelloman. Watch below.